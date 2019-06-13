AFCON is on!

Mohamed Salah Photo: VCG

Impact

The 2019 African Cup of Nations is almost upon us and despite the unusual place in the calendar, we are sure to be in for the usual footballing feast. Egypt have stepped in to host after Cameroon were stripped of the tournament because of domestic unrest and problems delivering the infrastructure for an expanded Cup of Nations. This year is not only the first where the ­Confederation of African Football ­decided to move the tournament to June and July rather than its traditional slot of January and February, but it is also the first edition where the participating nations will expand from 16 to 24.That means there are new boys alongside teams taking part in their first AFCON in years. Madagascar and Mauritania make their bows in Egypt, as do Burundi. Tanzania and Guinea-Bissau are taking part in only their second, with Tanzania ending a 39-year wait to return to African football's elite.The new boys and new format mean certain changes, while uncertainty comes in the form of VAR, which will be introduced from the quarterfinal stage. With all this change, it is comforting to think that there will be plenty of familiar faces there to put on a show. Of the recent winners and nominees for the CAF's annual African Footballer of the Year Award, only 2015 winner Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is absent from proceedings. The Arsenal striker's Gabon side failed to qualify after only drawing away to Burundi in the final game of the qualifiers when they needed to win. Aubemayang's only goal in qualifiers came in the reverse fixture in Gabon when his side could also only draw 1-1.While Aubemayang can watch from the comfort of his couch, the rest of the continent's best players will be in action in Egypt and the most is expected from the hosts' star man. Mohamed Salah has won the last two African Footballer of the Year titles while playing for English Premier League side Liverpool. This season he did not hit the heights of last, where he scored more than 30 in the league, but his 22 goals were enough for him to share the golden boot - with Aubeamyang and his Liverpool teammate the Senegal international Sadio Mane.Those goals took the Merseyside club to within a point of a first title in almost 30 years and the third-highest points tally in Premier League history. The 26-year-old also had eight assists in the league. Jurgen Klopp's side then returned to the UEFA ­Champions League final for the second season running and Salah avenged his own torment against Real Madrid by opening the scoring against Spurs with a penalty after just two minutes.That penalty was won after Mane, the man who has finished runner-up to Salah in the African Footballer of the Year vote in the last two years, crossed the ball and it was handballed by Spurs defender Moussa Sissoko.The former Southampton man has had a massive impact this season - matching Salah goal for goal in the Premier League as the title race went right down to the wire and then scoring vital goals in the Champions League knockouts, including two against Bayern Munich in an away win and another on the road at Porto. There is an argument that the 27-year-old might have done enough to take the best player crown from Salah in 2019.Of the other two players nominated for this year's award, Mane's international teammate Kalidou Koulibaly did not win any silverware with his team and will no doubt want to put that right in Egypt, where he will also turn 28. The Napoli defender again finished a runner-up to Juventus in Serie A but they did secure another Champions League place for next season. That has done him no harm, and a run in the AFCON will only enhance a reputation that has seen him regarded as one of the best central defenders in the game.That's something that Morocco's Mehdi Benatia has been seen as, and he was the last of the five-man shortlist for the 2018 award. He will be in Egypt to captain his country and the 32-year-old will want to put right the quarterfinal loss to the Pharaohs at the 2017 AFCON. After years with some of Europe's biggest clubs, Benahtia moved to Al-Duhail of the Qatar Stars League in January.It's another North African champion that won the 2016 African Footballer of the Year, Algeria's Riyad Mahrez. The winger was a Premier League title winner with Leicester City when he was named the best player on the continent and he's arguably even better now. Mahrez moved to Manchester City last summer and has doubled his Premier League winners medal tally along the way to winning a domestic treble this season.While these players represent those with the past honors or a recent nod, there are several whose own star could rise with a string of performances at the AFCON this summer. Cote d'Ivoire winger Wilfried Zaha will play in his second Cup of Nations after switching international allegiances from England to the country of his birth ahead of the 2017 tournament. Last season saw the 26-year-old reach double figures in the Premier League for the first time and show a new-found match-winning maturity.Zaha is joined on the radar of some of Europe's biggest clubs by Morocco and Ajax's Hakim Ziyech and Moussa Marega of Porto and Mali. Those two have shone in the Champions League this season. Similarly, Nicolas Pepe of Lille and Ivory Coast or Ajax and Cameroon keeper Andre Onana could add a significant increase to their price tags in the land of the Pharoahs.