Naturalization will help: ex-China intl Shao

Nico Yennaris Photo: VCG

Former China international Shao Jiayi believes naturalizing foreign players will boost the standard of Chinese soccer, amid a push to introduce foreign players to allow them to play in the national side."Portugal is an example for us. They naturalized Brazil-born Deco and Pepe among others, and their performance improved and is stable at a high level," Shao told a seminar this week on China's preparation for the 2023 Asian Cup.Recent years have seen Portugal collect accolades with the help of naturalized players, winning the 2016 UEFA European Championship and 2018-19 UEFA Nations League.Naturalizing foreign players is already very popular in international soccer, except in ­certain countries like Brazil, which has a wide pool of homegrown soccer talent.But in China, some say that introducing more foreign or naturalized players into China's top-tier league, the Chinese Super League (CSL), will jeopardize the growth of domestic players, but Shao seemed ­unbothered by this."If we can improve our national team's performance with those naturalized players, the popularity of soccer in the country will also grow among the younger generations," said the former Beijing Guoan player.Naturalized London-born Nico Yennaris has started playing for Guoan this season. Known in Chinese as Li Ke, he featured in Marcello Lippi's ­latest squad for friendlies earlier this month.Shao, who played for China during the 2002 World Cup, noted that having more skillful players in the CSL will make the games more competitive, which will ultimately offer Chinese players better capabilities to handle high-pressure games.Shao, who had stints with German sides 1860 Munich, Energie Cottbus and MSV Duisburg, believes Chinese soccer should keep up with ­European top leagues and be open to foreign players, rather than "closes the door to cultivate them on our own."He also expressed his hope that Chinese players can be confident in playing overseas, as Chinese striker Wu Lei has already made an impact in La Liga with RCD Espanyol."If we want to get ourselves on a level up with world-leading teams, we should send more Chinese players overseas," Shao said.