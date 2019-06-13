Conference sees UK tech start-ups bid for access to Chinese market

Photo: Sun Wei/GT

The UK-Asia Tech Powerhouse Conference was held from Tuesday to Wednesday at ABP Royal Albert Dock during the London Tech Week.The two-day conference is the only event out of the many London Tech Week activities with a UK-Asia focus. Around 200 leading influencers from across trade, investment and technology in China and the UK discussed the topics of AI, the future of mobility, blockchain and cybersecurity.Nancy Xu, CEO of ABP London, told the Global Times that China and the UK are the two major players in the field of high-tech and innovation, and the scientific and technological communities have always paid attention to the sharing of knowledge and ideas. "The exchange and cooperation between the two countries in technological innovation is gaining importance, and the outlook is optimistic," Xu said.Leaders from the Jiangbei tech zone in Nanjing, Jiangsu Province, launched their high-tech and innovation funding and support program during the conference. China's leading technovation platform for IP and corporate services and Guangzhou-based organization, WTOIP, provided the opportunity for UK tech companies to present their ideas, products and innovations.Mark Hedley, Regional Director for Greater London and UK Sector Lead (Technology), China-Britain Business Council said, "As the leading organization promoting trade and investment between the UK and China, the China-Britain Business Council is seeing growing interest from China's private sector and government organizations for all types of collaboration in the area of technology and innovation. The Nanjing and Guangzhou initiatives are just two examples of the positive trend between the two countries."The conference closed with an awards ceremony for winners of the IPIEC ­Global 2019 competition by WTOIP. Fantoo, an intelligent digital platform designed to increase the efficiency of work within a company, was announced to have won with two other tech companies. The winning tech companies will receive up to $100,000 in cash rewards and the opportunity to join a tour of ­China's leading tech regions.