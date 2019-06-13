Trump says would take foreign info on rival in 2020 election

Opponents slam remarks as threat to US security





Trump team contacts with Russians during the 2016 presidential race led to special counsel Robert Mueller's probe into possible collusion and obstruction of justice, as well as several similar and ongoing efforts in Congress.



The Russia issue has consumed the Trump presidency for the past two years, and his new remarks suggested he still sees nothing wrong with a US political candidate accepting help from a foreign power.



"I think you might want to listen... there's nothing wrong with listening," Trump said when asked by ABC News what he would do if a foreign country ­offered him such information.



He denied the suggestion that that would amount to foreign meddling in a



"It's not an interference, they have information - I think I'd take it," Trump said.



"If I thought there was something wrong, I'd go maybe to the FBI - if I thought there was something wrong."



Democratic presidential front-runner Joe Biden said that Trump was "welcoming" foreign interference in US voting.



"This isn't about politics. It is a threat to our national security," Biden said on Twitter.



Another Democratic presidential hopeful, Elizabeth Warren, seized on Trump's comments to repeat her strident calls for him to be impeached.



"The #MuellerReport made it clear: A foreign government attacked our 2016 elections to support Trump, Trump welcomed that help, and Trump obstructed the investigation," Warren tweeted.



"Now, he said he'd do it all over again. It's time to impeach Donald Trump."



Democrats in Congress continue to seek testimony and information as they press the president with multiple investigations - mostly related to Russia ­meddling, obstruction and the 2016 election - and are debating among themselves whether there is enough evidence and political space to pursue impeachment.



The president's remarks came on the same day that his son Donald Jr was grilled by US senators about his contacts with Russians.





