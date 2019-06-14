Shanghai achieves high non-relapse rate among drug addicts

Shanghai's recovering drug addicts have an almost 80 percent chance of not relapsing due to advances in technology and through physical exercise regimens.Over 77.03 percent of all drug users who underwent rehabilitation through Shanghai's forced quarantine program did not use drugs within one year of release, and over half did not use drugs for three years, Zheng Wei, deputy director of the Shanghai drug rehabilitation administration, said at a press conference on Thursday.Wei explained that technology had a significant influence on this achievement.Rehabilitation efforts included smart devices such as wearables to obtain an addict's physiological data in real time, and used a cognitive neurological rehabilitation platform to collect and analyze data from drug users. Based on the data collected, a rehabilitation plan was created.The administration cooperated with Shanghai universities and institutions to develop the monitoring devices.According to Zheng, over 1,000 drug users received eight months of VR treatment, which resulted in reducing drug cravings by 70 percent among the addicts.Besides technology, exercise that included aerobics, jogging, weight training, and playing basketball, were applied to help the recovering addicts while also improving their moods.Research assessment found that addicts who exercised achieved a better body mass index with improved heart, lung, and cognitive functions, and reduced negative emotions.Since 2108, Shanghai has opened six community drug rehabilitation facilities and two guidance centers, which help recovering addicts develop skills and find jobs.