Britain's Royal Mint releases coins for the Tower of London

The latest coins from Britain's Royal Mint celebrating the iconic Tower of London were released Thursday.The new coins feature the Yeoman Warders who have watched over the tower and its collections, including the Crown Jewels, for generations.Following on from the Crown Jewels coin, the Yeoman Warders coin continues the epic story of one of Britain's most iconic heritage sites, a UNESCO World Heritage site.In order to become a Yeoman Warders recruits, both men and women, must have served in the British military for a minimum of 22 years and must also have reached the rank of warrant officer.They were once part of the Yeomen of the Guard, the monarch's bodyguards who accompanied and protected kings or queens everywhere they went.In Tudor times, King Henry VII believed such an important building as the Tower of London also needed special protection, and so the Royal Bodyguard took on a new duty. The Yeoman Warders were formed for this specific task, which they still carry out today.Royal Mint director of consumer business Nicola Howell said: "The Yeoman Warders are such an iconic part of British History and an integral part of the Tower of London. No visit to the Tower is possible without the Warders and we are delighted to be celebrating their history of service with this coin. The coin also featuring a special Tower mint mark that represents the relationship between the Tower of London and The Royal Mint."Emma Saunders from Historic Royal Palaces said: "We are thrilled to be working with The Royal Mint on these stunning coins, which celebrate the Yeoman Warders long and distinguished service and vital contribution to British history."The reverse design of each coin in the collection shows a section of the ancient walls and also features a special Tower mint mark, which is the first time this has appeared on a British coin and is a sign of authenticity and trust. It depicts the White Tower, demonstrating the link between the Tower of London and The Royal Mint, which operated within the fortress for centuries.The Tower of London collection includes coins featuring he Legend of the Ravens, The Crown Jewels and the Yeoman Warders.The coins are in denominations of five pounds, ten pounds, 25 pounds. The most expensive is a ten pound coin five-ounce gold proof coin costing 8,645 pounds (10,972 US dollars).