Algeria's former commerce minister jailed on corruption charges

Former Algerian Minister of Commerce Amara Benyounes on Thursday was remanded in custody by the Supreme Court amid a wide-scale crackdown on corruption pressed by protests demanding changes.Benyounes is accused of abuse of power, squandering of public funds, violation of public procurement procedures while illegally signing contracts and providing unjustified advantages to businessmen.Benyounes was the third senior official to be sent to prison after two former prime ministers, namely Abdelmalek Sellal and Ahmed Ouyahia.The former Minister of Transport and Public Works Abdelghani Zaalane was heard on Wednesday at the Supreme Court that decided to have him under judicial probation.The Algerian justice, under protest-fuelled public outcry, has accelerated the pace of prosecutions targeting several businessmen and some 12 former senior government officials summoned for trial.