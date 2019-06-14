RELATED ARTICLES: African free trade zone creates new opportunities for Chinese companies

The first African Anti-Corruption Forum (AACF) held in the Egyptian Red Sea resort city of Sharm El-Sheikh stressed on Thursday the need for an integrated strategic plan to fight corruption in the continent.The AACF is held in Egypt while the country is the current one-year president of the African Union.In the final communique of the two-day forum that kicked off on Wednesday, the participants called for the formation of an African joint committee of concerned bodies to prepare and follow up strategies and experts in African states for the anti-corruption campaign.The AACF was attended by Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi and more than 200 African officials representing 51 African countries, in addition to officials from four Arab states."Corruption is a real cancer destroying the continent of Africa," said Chad's Minister of Justice Djimet Arabi in his remarks during the concluding day of the forum.He emphasized the importance of constant cooperation among African countries to eradicate corruption that affects the economy of the continent.For his part, Congolese Justice Minister Aime Ange Wilfrid Bininga said in a press statement on the sidelines of the forum that Africa, through several agreements signed by the African Union, is part of a global dynamic launched by the United Nations."It allows African countries to implement laws and create legal frameworks to combat corruption," he added.Participants also highlighted the need to develop a secure electronic mechanism for immediate exchange of information among African states on corruption, money laundering and terrorism finance.The AACF's final communique reiterated that the anticipated strategy will include combating corruption related to education, scientific research, media and judiciary, in addition to enhancing economic and human development in African states.