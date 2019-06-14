Lawmakers in Albania vote against president's decision to cancel elections

Albanian lawmakers voted in favor of a resolution against the decision made by Albanian President Ilir Meta to cancel the upcoming elections during Thursday's session in the parliament, calling his decision as "unconstitutional."The resolution was voted after more than five hours of debates in the Parliament, where the ruling majority and other opposition lawmakers discussed the president's decision to cancel local elections set for June 30.With 100 votes in favour, seven against and two abstains, the Parliament passed a resolution against Meta's decision.According to the socialist lawmakers the decision of the president to cancel the election is "unconstitutional and absurd."In this resolution, the Parliament appeals the president to reflect and bring his institution within the competences known by the Albanian Constitution, without undertaking any other flagrant violation of the Constitution.Speaking in front of the lawmakers, Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama said that Meta has gone beyond his competences, adding that the Socialist Party will continue the electoral campaign.In a reaction to the lawmakers vote, legal adviser of the president Bledar Dervishi told reporters that Meta's decision is based on the Albanian Constitution and only the Constitutional Court could evaluate and interpret this decision.The official decision of Meta to cancel June 30 local elections in Albania, made public at a press conference on Monday, spurred debates, with the ruling Socialist majority accusing Meta of breaking the law.Meta stated the arguments over his decision to cancel a decree by which he had set June 30 as a local elections date, saying the "tense political situation would not provide the conditions for normal and fair elections in the country.""Holding a vote without the participation of the opposition parties could cause social conflict and as well could damage Albania's chances of joining the European Union (EU)," Meta told to reporters.Since mid-February, Albanian opposition has organized several protests, of which some turned violent. The opposition lawmakers have resigned from their parliament seats, refusing to have dialogue with Rama, asking him and his cabinet to resign.