Sudan's military council calls for new round of talks within 24 hours

Sudan's Transitional Military Council (TMC) on Thursday asked the Ethiopian mediator to call for a new round of talks between the council and the opposition Freedom and Change Alliance within 24 hours."We asked the Ethiopian mediator to call for a round of talks within 24 hours," said the TMC spokesman Shams-Eddin Kabashi at a press conference in the capital Khartoum.He further announced that the TMC has rejected an Ethiopian proposal to move the negotiations to Addis Ababa.Mahmoud Dirir, advisor to Ethiopian prime minister, is tasked with meditating between the TMC and the opposition alliance.