Trump taps Ueland as White House legislative affairs director

US President Donald Trump has selected senior aide Eric Ueland as his next director of legislative affairs, the White House announced on Thursday.Ueland, currently deputy director of the Domestic Policy Council, will take the new job on June 17, replacing Shahira Knight, who left the White House this month to return to the private sector.White House spokesman Judd Deere said in a statement that Ueland, 53, "has more than two decades of experience serving on Capitol Hill."According to the White House, Ueland served in senior positions in the US Senate since 1996, including as chief of staff to former Senate Majority Leader Bill Frist.Ueland will lead the Office of Legislative Affairs, which is responsible for advancing the President's legislative agenda.