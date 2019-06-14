Chinese premier underlines mass entrepreneurship, innovation

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang on Thursday called for further boosting mass entrepreneurship and innovation to better stabilize employment, promote innovation and strengthen new growth impetus.Li made the remarks when addressing an activity in Hangzhou, capital city of east China's Zhejiang Province, on the country's efforts to promote entrepreneurship and innovation.Calling mass entrepreneurship and innovation "important pillars" of China's economic resilience, Li said the country can withstand downward economic pressures and maintain long-term economic fundamentals by stimulating market players' vitality and social creativity."Mass entrepreneurship and innovation provide strong support for employment," Li said, noting that the initiative has created broad employment opportunities for Chinese people, especially young people.Governments at all levels should deepen reform to streamline administrative approvals, delegate power to lower levels and improve regulation and services, Li said, adding that they must also improve the business environment and further implement measures to cut taxes and fees on a larger scale."Business starters and innovators should carry forward the spirit of entrepreneurship, craftsmanship and professionalism, be down to earth, and start with details in pursuit of excellence to turn their subtle ideas into reality," Li said, calling on them to win the market with products and services that can be well-received by consumers.