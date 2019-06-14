China raises anti-dumping duties on alloy-steel pipes from US, EU

Source:Xinhua Published: 2019/6/14 10:40:46





US producers of the tubes and pipes for high temperature and pressure service are subject to anti-dumping duties of between 101 percent and 147.8 percent, while rates for EU companies range between 57.9 percent and 60.8 percent.



The adjusted rates took effect on Friday.



China started to impose anti-dumping duties ranged between 13 percent and 14.1 percent on imported alloy-steel seamless pipes from those regions in 2014 on the grounds that the products were being dumped on the Chinese market at below market prices.



The latest decision follows a review last year that found such dumping still existed.



High temperature and high pressure alloy steel and seamless steel tubes are mainly used in supercritical and ultra-supercritical boilers and steaming-water pipes in power stations.

