Pic story: Kyrgyz girl experiences Chinese culture in Hainan

Takyrbasheva Asel, a student from Kyrgyzstan, talks with classmates in Hainan University in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, June 13, 2019. Kyrgyz girl Takyrbasheva Asel majors in Tourism Management in Hainan University. She has dedicated herself in experiencing the Chinese culture, including the learning of traditional Chinese musical instruments, Taiji and martial arts, and tea art since she came to China three years ago. She hoped she could stay in China after graducation and invite people from her hometown to come and experience the Chinese culture. Statistics showed that over 4,600 Kyrgyz students studied in China in 2018. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)

Takyrbasheva Asel, a student from Kyrgyzstan, plays the Hulusi, a free-reed wind instrument from China, at the campus of Hainan University in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, June 13, 2019.

Takyrbasheva Asel (L), a student from Kyrgyzstan, works at a coffee shop during her spare time in Hainan University in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, June 13, 2019.

Takyrbasheva Asel, a student from Kyrgyzstan, performs tea art at a teahouse in Hainan University in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, June 13, 2019.