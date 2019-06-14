HOME >>
CHINA
Xi sends congratulatory letter to Forum on Development of Tibet
Source:Xinhua Published: 2019/6/14 11:42:50
President Xi Jinping sent a congratulatory letter to the 2019 Forum on the Development of Tibet that opened on Friday in Lhasa, capital of Tibet Autonomous Region in southwest China.
RELATED ARTICLES:
Overseas media delegates visit Nyingchi, Tibet
A rural tourist destination in China's Tibet
Posted in:
POLITICS
Please enable JavaScript to view the
comments powered by Disqus.
blog comments powered by
Disqus