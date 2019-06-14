Chilling winds of bullying can't destroy "giant tree of China," senior diplomat says

Chen made the remarks at a press conference organized by the UN journalists' association in Geneva, marking his first interaction with the press since taking office about one month ago.



POSITION ON ECONOMIC, TRADE CONSULTATIONS



Under the current international situation, said the Chinese envoy, "the tree wants to stand still but the winds just don't stop," as some countries insist on suppressing China as a major strategic competitor.



"The Chinese side has always insisted on resolving the disputes through dialogue and consultation, and is willing to promote a mutually beneficial and win-win agreement in a cooperative manner," he said.



However, cooperation has to be based on principles, he said, adding that there are bottom lines in consultations.



China does not want a trade war, but it is not afraid of one and will fight to the end if need be, according to Chen.



"China is doing this not only for its own benefits, but also for the common interests of the world," he added.



"GIANT TREE"



For him, China has grown into a "giant tree" over the past 70 years since the founding of the People's Republic of China, especially after 40 years of reform and opening up.



"China's development achievements belong not only to China but also to the world. China has unswervingly taken the path of peaceful development and has no intention of challenging or subverting the existing international system," said Chen.



The diplomat told reporters that in the face of the challenges of the times, China's proposal is to actively promote the building of a community with a shared future for humanity and build a new type of international relations featuring mutual respect, fairness and justice, and win-win cooperation.



"A single tree does not make a forest. The strength of a single country is weak. Only cooperation can make a big deal," he stressed.



On China's determination to broadly deepen reforms and comprehensively expand its opening up, the Chinese envoy said that China will adopt a series of major reform and opening up measures, strengthen institutional and structural arrangements and promote wider foreign market access.



RESPONSE TO QUESTIONS ABOUT XINJIANG, HONG KONG



The establishment of such facilities have promoted local development and significantly contributed to "zero terror attack" in Xinjiang over the last two years, which proves that China's measures are a valuable contribution to the world's anti-terrorism cause, Chen said.



When asked if China would invite the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet to visit Xinjiang, Chen said the Chinese side welcomes the high commissioner to visit China, including Xinjiang, at a time of convenience for both sides.



In response to questions about the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government's proposal to amend the Fugitive Offenders Ordinance and Mutual Legal Assistance in Criminal Matters Ordinance, Chen said the Chinese central government supports the HKSAR government in advancing the amendment to the two ordinances so as to better fight crimes and maintain the rule of law there.



Hong Kong affairs are purely China's internal affairs. No other country, organization or individual has the right to interfere, he added.

