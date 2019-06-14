"My Best Summer" continues leading daily box office

"My Best Summer," a domestically made romance film, continued to lead the Chinese mainland box office Thursday, the China Movie Data Information Network said Friday.The film grossed 15.43 million yuan (2.23 million US dollars), accounting for more than 25 percent of the daily total.It was followed by "Chasing the Dragon II," which raked in 11.15 million yuan.Coming in the third was "X-Men: Dark Phoenix," which generated around 10.56 million yuan."My Best Summer" earned a total box office of 254 million yuan in eight days since its June 6 debut on the Chinese mainland.