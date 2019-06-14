At least 8 killed, 8 injured in road accident in S. Pakistan

At least eight people were killed and eight others injured in a road accident in Matiari area of Pakistan's southern Sindh province, local media reported early Friday.According to the reports, a loaded troller hit a passenger van on the National Highway in Matiari, killing eight people, including three women and two children on late Thursday.Rescue teams rushed to the site and shifted the bodies and the injured to a nearby hospital. The hospital officials said that the majority of the injured are in critical condition.Rescuers had to cut the van to take out the bodies and wounded persons as it was completely destroyed after the troller hit and pushed it away from the road.Local police said that the ill-fated passenger van was heading towards Moro area from Hyderabad district when it encountered the accident.Police registered a case against the driver of the troller, who managed to run away from the site after the incident.