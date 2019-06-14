Demonstration zone for China-SCO local economic and trade co-op in Qingdao

Source:Xinhua Published: 2019/6/14 13:36:32

Photo taken on June 12, 2019 shows the Qingdao multimodal transportation center at a demonstration zone for China-SCO local economic and trade cooperation in Jiaozhou City, east China's Shandong Province. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)


 

People visit an exhibition hall of the Qingdao multimodal transportation center at a demonstration zone for China-SCO local economic and trade cooperation in Jiaozhou City, east China's Shandong Province, on June 12, 2019. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)


 

Photo taken on June 12, 2019 shows the containers at the Qingdao multimodal transportation center at a demonstration zone for China-SCO local economic and trade cooperation in Jiaozhou City, east China's Shandong Province. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)


 

