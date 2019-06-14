Eco-China: Fujian achieves great successes in terms of ecological development

Aerial photo taken on July 8, 2018 shows tourists walking amid lotus flowers at Xiuzhu Village of Jianning County in Sanming City, southeast China's Fujian Province. Located on the southeastern coast of China, Fujian Province is lying between mountains and the sea. Acting on the understanding that lucid waters and lush mountains are invaluable assets, Fujian in recent years has achieved great successes in terms of ecological development. The province has ranked China's No. 1 for 40 years with a forest coverage rate passing 67 percent. Besides high water quality, local residents also enjoy good air quality on over 95 percent of days in main cities of Fujian. Benefiting from its natural environment, Fujian keeps pioneering sustainable economy, mechanism invigoration, sound livability and good life. On June 13-15, the Beijing International Horticultural Exhibition exposes visitors to Fujian's sound livability and natural beauties with a Fujian Day theme event. (Xinhua/Song Weiwei)

Aerial photo taken on Jan. 28, 2019 shows a culture creative park surrounded by litchi woods at Maoxia Village in Hushan Township of Yongchun County, southeast China's Fujian Province. Located on the southeastern coast of China, Fujian Province is lying between mountains and the sea. Acting on the understanding that lucid waters and lush mountains are invaluable assets, Fujian in recent years has achieved great successes in terms of ecological development. The province has ranked China's No. 1 for 40 years with a forest coverage rate passing 67 percent. Besides high water quality, local residents also enjoy good air quality on over 95 percent of days in main cities of Fujian. Benefiting from its natural environment, Fujian keeps pioneering sustainable economy, mechanism invigoration, sound livability and good life. On June 13-15, the Beijing International Horticultural Exhibition exposes visitors to Fujian's sound livability and natural beauties with a Fujian Day theme event. (Xinhua/Song Weiwei)

Aerial photo taken on Nov. 22, 2017 shows a section of "Fudao" green ways in Fuzhou, capital of southeast China's Fujian Province. Located on the southeastern coast of China, Fujian Province is lying between mountains and the sea. Acting on the understanding that lucid waters and lush mountains are invaluable assets, Fujian in recent years has achieved great successes in terms of ecological development. The province has ranked China's No. 1 for 40 years with a forest coverage rate passing 67 percent. Besides high water quality, local residents also enjoy good air quality on over 95 percent of days in main cities of Fujian. Benefiting from its natural environment, Fujian keeps pioneering sustainable economy, mechanism invigoration, sound livability and good life. On June 13-15, the Beijing International Horticultural Exhibition exposes visitors to Fujian's sound livability and natural beauties with a Fujian Day theme event. (Xinhua/Song Weiwei)

Aerial photo taken on April 10, 2019 shows Tongmu Village on Wuyi Mountain, southeast China's Fujian Province. Located on the southeastern coast of China, Fujian Province is lying between mountains and the sea. Acting on the understanding that lucid waters and lush mountains are invaluable assets, Fujian in recent years has achieved great successes in terms of ecological development. The province has ranked China's No. 1 for 40 years with a forest coverage rate passing 67 percent. Besides high water quality, local residents also enjoy good air quality on over 95 percent of days in main cities of Fujian. Benefiting from its natural environment, Fujian keeps pioneering sustainable economy, mechanism invigoration, sound livability and good life. On June 13-15, the Beijing International Horticultural Exhibition exposes visitors to Fujian's sound livability and natural beauties with a Fujian Day theme event. (Xinhua/Song Weiwei)

Aerial photo taken on March 12, 2019 shows a cloud scenery at sunrise in the Wuyi Mountain scenic spot, southeast China's Fujian Province. Located on the southeastern coast of China, Fujian Province is lying between mountains and the sea. Acting on the understanding that lucid waters and lush mountains are invaluable assets, Fujian in recent years has achieved great successes in terms of ecological development. The province has ranked China's No. 1 for 40 years with a forest coverage rate passing 67 percent. Besides high water quality, local residents also enjoy good air quality on over 95 percent of days in main cities of Fujian. Benefiting from its natural environment, Fujian keeps pioneering sustainable economy, mechanism invigoration, sound livability and good life. On June 13-15, the Beijing International Horticultural Exhibition exposes visitors to Fujian's sound livability and natural beauties with a Fujian Day theme event. (Xinhua/Song Weiwei)

Photo taken on March 26, 2019 shows an ecological tea garden in Xingcun Township of Wuyishan City, southeast China's Fujian Province. Located on the southeastern coast of China, Fujian Province is lying between mountains and the sea. Acting on the understanding that lucid waters and lush mountains are invaluable assets, Fujian in recent years has achieved great successes in terms of ecological development. The province has ranked China's No. 1 for 40 years with a forest coverage rate passing 67 percent. Besides high water quality, local residents also enjoy good air quality on over 95 percent of days in main cities of Fujian. Benefiting from its natural environment, Fujian keeps pioneering sustainable economy, mechanism invigoration, sound livability and good life. On June 13-15, the Beijing International Horticultural Exhibition exposes visitors to Fujian's sound livability and natural beauties with a Fujian Day theme event. (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)

Aerial photo taken on May 21, 2019 shows tourists taking bamboo rafts on Jiuqu River of Wuyi Mountain in southeast China's Fujian Province. Located on the southeastern coast of China, Fujian Province is lying between mountains and the sea. Acting on the understanding that lucid waters and lush mountains are invaluable assets, Fujian in recent years has achieved great successes in terms of ecological development. The province has ranked China's No. 1 for 40 years with a forest coverage rate passing 67 percent. Besides high water quality, local residents also enjoy good air quality on over 95 percent of days in main cities of Fujian. Benefiting from its natural environment, Fujian keeps pioneering sustainable economy, mechanism invigoration, sound livability and good life. On June 13-15, the Beijing International Horticultural Exhibition exposes visitors to Fujian's sound livability and natural beauties with a Fujian Day theme event. (Xinhua/Song Weiwei)

A fishing boat is seen on the sea in Sansha Township of Xiapu County, southeast China's Fujian Province, March 15, 2019. Located on the southeastern coast of China, Fujian Province is lying between mountains and the sea. Acting on the understanding that lucid waters and lush mountains are invaluable assets, Fujian in recent years has achieved great successes in terms of ecological development. The province has ranked China's No. 1 for 40 years with a forest coverage rate passing 67 percent. Besides high water quality, local residents also enjoy good air quality on over 95 percent of days in main cities of Fujian. Benefiting from its natural environment, Fujian keeps pioneering sustainable economy, mechanism invigoration, sound livability and good life. On June 13-15, the Beijing International Horticultural Exhibition exposes visitors to Fujian's sound livability and natural beauties with a Fujian Day theme event. (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)

Aerial photo taken on March 11, 2019 shows bamboo rafts at Wuyi Mountain scenic spot in southeast China's Fujian Province. Located on the southeastern coast of China, Fujian Province is lying between mountains and the sea. Acting on the understanding that lucid waters and lush mountains are invaluable assets, Fujian in recent years has achieved great successes in terms of ecological development. The province has ranked China's No. 1 for 40 years with a forest coverage rate passing 67 percent. Besides high water quality, local residents also enjoy good air quality on over 95 percent of days in main cities of Fujian. Benefiting from its natural environment, Fujian keeps pioneering sustainable economy, mechanism invigoration, sound livability and good life. On June 13-15, the Beijing International Horticultural Exhibition exposes visitors to Fujian's sound livability and natural beauties with a Fujian Day theme event. (Xinhua/Song Weiwei)

Tourists take bamboo rafts on the Jiuqu River at Wuyi Mountain scenic area in southeast China's Fujian Province, July 15, 2018. Located on the southeastern coast of China, Fujian Province is lying between mountains and the sea. Acting on the understanding that lucid waters and lush mountains are invaluable assets, Fujian in recent years has achieved great successes in terms of ecological development. The province has ranked China's No. 1 for 40 years with a forest coverage rate passing 67 percent. Besides high water quality, local residents also enjoy good air quality on over 95 percent of days in main cities of Fujian. Benefiting from its natural environment, Fujian keeps pioneering sustainable economy, mechanism invigoration, sound livability and good life. On June 13-15, the Beijing International Horticultural Exhibition exposes visitors to Fujian's sound livability and natural beauties with a Fujian Day theme event. (Xinhua/Qiu Ruquan)

Aerial photo taken on Aug. 31, 2017 shows buildings on the Gulangyu island, southeast China's Fujian Province. Located on the southeastern coast of China, Fujian Province is lying between mountains and the sea. Acting on the understanding that lucid waters and lush mountains are invaluable assets, Fujian in recent years has achieved great successes in terms of ecological development. The province has ranked China's No. 1 for 40 years with a forest coverage rate passing 67 percent. Besides high water quality, local residents also enjoy good air quality on over 95 percent of days in main cities of Fujian. Benefiting from its natural environment, Fujian keeps pioneering sustainable economy, mechanism invigoration, sound livability and good life. On June 13-15, the Beijing International Horticultural Exhibition exposes visitors to Fujian's sound livability and natural beauties with a Fujian Day theme event. (Xinhua/Zhang Guojun)

Students learn to pick tea leaves in Tianxin Village in Wuyishan City, southeast China's Fujian Province, April 9, 2019. Located on the southeastern coast of China, Fujian Province is lying between mountains and the sea. Acting on the understanding that lucid waters and lush mountains are invaluable assets, Fujian in recent years has achieved great successes in terms of ecological development. The province has ranked China's No. 1 for 40 years with a forest coverage rate passing 67 percent. Besides high water quality, local residents also enjoy good air quality on over 95 percent of days in main cities of Fujian. Benefiting from its natural environment, Fujian keeps pioneering sustainable economy, mechanism invigoration, sound livability and good life. On June 13-15, the Beijing International Horticultural Exhibition exposes visitors to Fujian's sound livability and natural beauties with a Fujian Day theme event. (Xinhua/Song Weiwei)