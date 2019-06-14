Military plane crashes in central Vietnam, 2 pilots die

RELATED ARTICLES: Vietnam launches first domestic chip cards

A military plane crashed in Vietnam's central Khanh Hoa province during a training flight Friday, killing two pilots, Vietnam News Agency reported.The plane caught fire after it crashed in Suoi Tan commune, Cam Lam district, the news agency quoted Nguyen Ngoc Khue, chairman of the communal People's Committee as saying.One pilot died on the spot, while another died after being admitted to a nearby clinic, he said.Ngo Vinh Phuc, rector of the Air Force Officer Training School in Nha Trang city, Khanh Hoa province, confirmed that the plane belonged to the school.