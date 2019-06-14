Raptors deliver Canada's first ever NBA championship

The Toronto Raptors won Canada its first NBA title with a 114-110 victory in Game 6 of the Finals' best of seven series over the two-time defending champion Golden State Warriors on Thursday.Canada's only NBA team put the finishing touches to a remarkable 4-2 series upset that denied the Warriors a fourth championship in five years."I can't really think right now, this is crazy. This is awesome man," said Toronto guard Kyle Lowry. "Toronto! Canada! We brought it home baby! We brought it home!"When the final buzzer sounded, jubilant Raptors fans flooded the streets of downtown Toronto for a night of celebration not seen in the city since Major League Baseball's Toronto Blue Jays last won a World Series title in 1993.Toronto forward Kawhi Leonard, who joined the Raptors from the San Antonio Spurs last July after an injury limited his season to nine games, was named the NBA Finals Most Valuable Player after averaging 28.5 points during the series.Kyle Lowry and Pascal Siakam each had 26 points for Toronto while sharp-shooting Warriors guard Klay Thompson, who left the game with an injury in the third quarter, had 30 points.The Warriors, who lost Kevin Durant to a ruptured Achilles in Game 5, were dealt another crushing blow late in the third quarter of a tight game when Thompson came down awkwardly after a shot attempt.Thompson, who was fouled on the play, was in obvious pain and headed toward the locker room but suddenly reappeared to shoot his free throws, which if he did not shoot would have made him ineligible to come back later in the game.But after making both free throws Thompson went to the Warriors locker room and was later seen walking on crutches.