Shanghai to better accommodate 2nd CIIE attendees

RELATED ARTICLES: Over 200 Fortune 500 companies sign up for 2nd CIIE

An online accommodation booking platform was launched Thursday to provide a better accommodation experience for attendees of the second China International Import Expo (CIIE), according to the organizer.Special sections will be opened on the platform by China's leading online travel website Ctrip, and restaurant-review website Meituan, to provide information about hotels, restaurants and shuttle bus routes.Special coupons will also be available on the platform for guests of the expo, local authorities said.Over 1,000 new companies will attend the second CIIE slated to take place this November.A total of 172 countries, regions and international organizations participated in the first CIIE last year.