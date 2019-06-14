China launches blue books on electronic information engineering

China has released a series of blue books on the country's electronic information engineering development and research, according to China Science Daily on Friday.The books include four volumes concerning integrated circuits, deep learning, industrial Internet and Internet Protocol version 6 (IPv6), said the newspaper.The writing process began in 2015, with an aim to analyze the annual science and technology development of electronic information and relay news about domestic and overseas annual breakthroughs and remarkable achievements in electronic information.The blue books are expected to be a reference for researchers and support formulating development strategies for electronic information technology.