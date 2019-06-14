China edges out South Africa at Women's World Cup

China finally have three points in their name after nipping 1-0 over South Africa, while Australia ruined Marta's record day by beating Brazil 3-2 at the Women's World Cup on Thursday.Chinese forward Li Ying's first-half volley saved the 1999 runners-up from the brink of exit as a lacklustre fixture pit China and the World Cup debutants South Africa in Group B in Paris.With the victory, China extended the aggregate score against South Africa to 29-0 and sent Group B leaders Germany to a secured spot of qualifying to the last 16, while remains hopeful to join the world No. 2 alongside with Spain.(Photo: China News Service/ Fu Tian)

