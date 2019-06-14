China's fiscal revenue up 3.8 pct in first five months

Source:Xinhua Published: 2019/6/14 15:05:37





The central government collected about 4.34 trillion yuan in fiscal revenue during the period, up 3.6 percent year on year, while local governments saw fiscal revenue up 3.9 percent to around 4.7 trillion yuan, according to statistics from the



China's fiscal spending expanded 12.5 percent year on year to 9.3 trillion yuan during the January-May period, the MOF data showed.

