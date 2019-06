Villagers drying wheat in China's Shanxi

Aerial photo taken on June 13, 2019 shows villagers drying wheat at Guangcun Village of Zezhang Township in Yuncheng City, north China's Shanxi Province. (Xinhua/Gao Xinsheng)

Aerial photo taken on June 13, 2019 shows villagers drying wheat at Guangcun Village of Zezhang Township in Yuncheng City, north China's Shanxi Province. (Xinhua/Gao Xinsheng)

Aerial photo taken on June 13, 2019 shows a villager drying wheat at Guangcun Village of Zezhang Township in Yuncheng City, north China's Shanxi Province. (Xinhua/Gao Xinsheng)

Aerial photo taken on June 13, 2019 shows villagers drying wheat at Guangcun Village of Zezhang Township in Yuncheng City, north China's Shanxi Province. (Xinhua/Gao Xinsheng)

Aerial photo taken on June 13, 2019 shows villagers drying wheat at Zezhang Village in Yuncheng City, north China's Shanxi Province. (Xinhua/Gao Xinsheng)

Aerial photo taken on June 13, 2019 shows a villager drying wheat at Xicun Village in Yuncheng City, north China's Shanxi Province. (Xinhua/Gao Xinsheng)