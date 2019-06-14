China, Iran look to step up efforts in strategic communication

Chinese President Xi Jinping has called China and Iran to step up efforts in strategic communication, while urging more practical cooperation between the two sides.
President Xi made the remarks when meeting with his Iranian counterpart Hassan Rouhani on Friday in Bishkek, capital city of Kyrgyzstan. Their meeting was held ahead of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit, which convenes Friday.
Beijing and Tehran should jointly combat "the three evils forces," a term first defined in June 2001 at the first SCO summit
referring to terrorism, separatism, and extremism, said President Xi.
The Chinese president also hopes to promote the comprehensive strategic partnership in a stable fashion.
On his side, Rouhani spoke highly of the relationship between his country and China, while vowing to actively participate in the China-proposed Belt and Road
Initiative (BRI).
The Iranian leader also delivered his strong opposition to Washington's unilateral move - withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal.
Rouhani said he appreciates China's role in international affairs while hoping to keep strengthen dialogue and coordination with the east Asian country.