China's fixed-asset investment up 5.6 pct in first five months

China's fixed-asset investment (FAI) grew 5.6 percent year on year in the first five months, down 0.5 percentage points from the first four months, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said Friday.During the January-May period, the FAI amounted to 21.75 trillion yuan (about 3.14 trillion US dollars), NBS data showed.Private-sector investment increased 5.3 percent to 13 trillion yuan, 0.2 percentage points slower than that in the first four months.The FAI includes capital spent on infrastructure, property, machinery and other physical assets.Investment in high-tech manufacturing and services surged 10.2 percent and 15.6 percent year on year, respectively.Investment in the primary industry went down 2.3 percent year on year, while that in secondary and tertiary industries rose 3.2 percent and 7.1 percent, respectively.The figures were among a series of indicators released by the NBS on Friday, including industrial production and retail sales, which show that the Chinese economy remains on a stable track.