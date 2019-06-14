Key points of Xi's signed articles on Kyrgyz, Tajik media

Two signed articles by Chinese President Xi Jinping titled "May China-Kyrgyzstan Friendship Thrive Like an Evergreen Tree" and "Working Together for a Brighter Future of China-Tajikistan Friendship" were published respectively on leading Kyrgyz and Tajik media ahead of his state visits to the two Central Asian countries.
Let's review some of the key points of the two signed articles. Friendship
China-Kyrgyzstan
I first visited this beautiful country six years ago. The discussions I had with Kyrgyz leaders on the friendship and cooperation between our two countries and on the future growth of the China-Kyrgyzstan relationship ushered this relationship into a new era of strategic partnership.
Our friendship and cooperation are brimming with vigor and vitality like the mountains and grasslands in the prime of summer.
Since the establishment of diplomatic ties, China-Kyrgyzstan relations have withstood the vicissitudes of the international landscape. The solidarity and mutual assistance that we have demonstrated in times of difficulty have proven that we are good neighbors, good friends, good partners, and good brothers.
China-Tajikistan
When I was first in your friendly country five years ago, I was greatly impressed by its majestic mountains, splendid culture and warm-hearted people.
Through many centuries, the friendship of our two peoples has stood the test of time and external vicissitudes. It is as solid as the awe-inspiring Pamirs.
Indeed, our two countries are good neighbors linked by mountains and rivers, good friends who trust each other with all sincerity, good partners engaged in win-win cooperation and good brothers who support each other all the time.Belt and Road
China-Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan is one of the earliest supporters and participants of Belt and Road cooperation.
China wants to deepen Belt and Road cooperation with Kyrgyzstan. Specifically, we will push for greater complementarity between our development strategies, work on the follow-ups to the Second Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation, deepen cooperation in such areas as agriculture, infrastructure development and connectivity, and promote trade and investment facilitation.
China-Tajikistan
Tajikistan is one of China's closest partners in Belt and Road cooperation. It was the first to sign a cooperation MOU with China on the Silk Road
Economic Belt. A dedicated committee has since been established and a number of signature projects already completed.
We need to refine our blueprint for Belt and Road cooperation. We need to expand our cooperation on the basis of equality and mutual benefit, focus on strategic projects, and give priority to cooperation in energy, transportation, agriculture and industry. SCO, CICA summitsSCO summit
The SCO has served as a good example of a new type of international relations featuring mutual respect, fairness and justice, and win-win cooperation, and played an irreplaceable role in promoting stability and prosperity in our region.
Over the past 18 years since the inception of the SCO, members have followed the Shanghai Spirit of mutual trust, mutual benefit, equality, consultation, respect for diversity of civilizations, and pursuit of common development.
Since assuming the SCO presidency, Kyrgyzstan has made a great deal of productive efforts for the further development of this organization.
I am convinced that, with the collective efforts of all sides, the Bishkek Summit will produce fruitful results, bring about greater development of the SCO, and deliver even more benefits to the people across the region.
CICA summit
In its 27-year history, CICA has responded to the call of the times and sought to enhance trust and collaboration among countries and uphold regional security and stability, making positive contributions to peace and development in Asia.
Over the last five years, CICA member states have broadened the approach and content of our cooperation, set up a Non-governmental Forum, Youth Council and Business Council under the CICA framework, and enhanced CICA's interaction with other multilateral institutions such as the UN and the SCO, giving a considerable boost to CICA's global standing.
Since assuming chairmanship, Tajikistan has worked hard for CICA's development.
The Dushanbe Summit gives all of us -- China, Tajikistan and other member states -- an excellent opportunity to upgrade CICA cooperation and contribute more to the security and development of Asia and beyond.