Confucius Institute opens 5th classroom in Mongolia

The Confucius Institute at National University of Mongolia opened another classroom in Ulan Bator on Friday.The classroom opened at Mongolia No. 18 Middle School has been the fifth of its kind since the institute was established in 2007."This is the fifth classroom established under our institute. We will strive to ... make a greater contribution to the cultural exchanges between China and Mongolia," Zhu Junli, dean of the institute, said at the opening ceremony.The institute has "become a platform for teaching the Chinese language, training teachers in Chinese and promoting cultural and academic exchanges between the two countries," said Li Wei, cultural counselor of the Chinese Embassy in Mongolia.Li said he hopes "more and more Mongolian children will learn the Chinese language and know more about China thanks to the establishment of the fifth classroom."