2 missing after bridge collapsed in Guangdong

Two people are reported missing and one rescued after two vehicles plunged into a river when part of a bridge collapsed early Friday in southern China's Guangdong Province.The accident occurred around 2:12 a.m. Friday on Dongjiang Bridge in the city of Heyuan.An initial investigation found two people including the driver were in a taxi, and one person was in another car. The taxi driver was rescued.Eleven search and rescue boats have been dispatched to the site to search for the missing people and investigate the accident.Heyuan is among the areas worst hit by floods in Guangdong due to persistent heavy rains over the past week.