1 killed, 3 injured as armed robbers attack finance company in India

One person was killed and three others were injured at a finance company in Nashik during dacoity by armed robbers on Friday morning.According to eye-witness, four robbers armed with guns and axes entered the office of the finance company and attacked indiscriminately. The bank auditor got killed while three persons including the security guard and manager of the office were critically injured, local police officials said.Two of the four robbers were wearing mask and got panicked when one of the staff members pressed the siren that led to panic among the robbers and they started firing and fled grabbing a large amount of cash, the official said.Sniffer dogs squads and forensic experts have been deployed at the finance company office. Police are investigating the case.