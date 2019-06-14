HOME >>
CHINA
China launches investigation into FedEx
Source:Xinhua Published: 2019/6/14 18:56:34
China's relevant government department has started an investigation into FedEx, delivering a notice of inquiry to FedEx China on Friday.
The investigation is about the company's earlier failure to deliver express packages to designated addresses in China.
RELATED ARTICLES:
China files probe against FedEx to protect users’ rights
Posted in:
SOCIETY
Please enable JavaScript to view the
comments powered by Disqus.
blog comments powered by
Disqus