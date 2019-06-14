NZ mosque suspect pleads not guilty

RELATED ARTICLES: Christchurch mosque attacks suspect pleads not guilty to all 92 charges

The man accused of shooting dead 51 Muslim worshippers in the Christchurch mosque attacks in March smiled Friday as his lawyers entered not guilty pleas to multiple murder and terrorism charges.Brenton Tarrant's barrister told Christchurch High Court his client was pleading not guilty to all charges, prompting anger from survivors and relatives of those killed in the March 15 attacks.The self-proclaimed white supremacist appeared in court via audio-visual link from a maximum-security prison in Auckland for the brief hearing.Tarrant, a 28-year-old Australian, was committed to stand trial in 2020 on 51 counts of murder, 40 of attempted murder and engaging in a terrorist act. His smiling demeanor enraged survivors still reeling from the worst massacre in modern New Zealand history, who had packed the courthouse's public gallery for a glimpse of the accused.Tarrant allegedly opened fire in the packed Al Noor mosque during Friday prayers, then travelled across town to continue the carnage in the suburban Linwood mosque, while live-streaming his actions on social media.