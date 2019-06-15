SCO Bishkek declaration calls for enhanced cooperation to promote peace, development

Leaders of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member states issued a declaration here on Friday at an annual summit, calling for enhanced cooperation to promote peace and development.New development centers are emerging in Asia and the global balance of forces is going through a reconfiguration, said the document.The situation in global politics and economy remains tense, and the process of economic globalization is being hindered by the growing unilateralism and protectionism, and other challenges in international trade, it read.The SCO members reaffirm their support for the efforts of the United Nations as a multilateral organization in maintaining international peace and security, advancing global development, and promoting and protecting human rights.The member states emphasize their intention to extend and deepen cooperation in addressing threats to stability and security in the SCO region.They condemn terrorism in all forms, and call on the international community to promote global cooperation in combating terrorism with the United Nations playing the central role.The SCO members reaffirm that unilateral and unlimited build-up of missile defense systems by countries or groups of states jeopardizes international security and destabilizes the world.They deem it unacceptable to ensure one's own security at the expense of other states' security.The SCO members see the consistent implementation of the Iran nuclear deal as a priority and call on all the participants to strictly fulfil their obligations for the comprehensive and effective implementation of the deal.They stress that there is no alternative to settling the conflict in Afghanistan through political dialogue and an inclusive peace process conducted and led by Afghans themselves.The member states also reaffirm their common stance on the Syria issue, stressing that holding dialogue on the basis of ensuring sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of the country is the only way out.They consider it necessary to take action to form an effective cooperative system to tackle the drug threat.The SCO members stress the importance of improving the architecture of global economic governance, and deepening cooperation to build a transparent, predictable and stable environment for the development of trade, economic and investment cooperation.They believe that unilateral protectionist actions breach rules of the World Trade Organization, undermine the multilateral trade system and bring challenges to the world trade and economy.The member states consider it important to utilize the potential of regional countries, international organizations and multilateral associations to promote broad, open, mutually beneficial and equitable cooperation in Eurasia.The member states also pledge to strengthen exchange in the scientific, technical, cultural and tourism areas, promote interactions among young people, contribute to the further strengthening of neighborliness, friendship and cooperation.