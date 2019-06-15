BiH, China sign agreement to strengthen cooperation in education

Republika Srpska (RS), one of the entities in Bosnia and Herzegovina (BiH), on Friday signed an agreement with China on on supporting the implementation of Chinese language teaching in five primary and high schools in RS.The agreement was signed by Natalija Trivic, Minister of Education and Culture of Republika Srpska (RS), and Chinese Ambassador to BiH Ji Ping in Banja Luka, a city located 195 km northwest of the capital Sarajevo.Before the signing ceremony, Trivic said there was a great interest among children for studying Chinese language."In the next period, we will cooperate on the project on education and culture, and all in order to make the cooperation between China and Republika Srpska better," Trivic said.In accordance with this agreement, the headquarters of the Confucius Institute in Beijing will recommend and provide Chinese language teachers who will perform classes in schools in RS.For his part, Ji pointed out that the agreement represents a new beginning in cooperation between China and RS, which was especially strengthened in the previous period.He added that learning of language is not only important for employment, but also for the strengthening of cultural exchange.