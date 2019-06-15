Meetings held at top legislature, State Council, top political advisory body to advance CPC education campaign

The leading Party members groups of China's top legislature, the State Council and the top political advisory body have recently held separate meetings to make arrangements on advancing a Communist Party of China (CPC) education campaign themed "staying true to our founding mission."The meetings studied the speech by Xi Jinping, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, at a meeting on May 31 to launch the campaign.Li Keqiang, Li Zhanshu and Wang Yang respectively presided over the meetings of the leading Party members groups to which they belong. Han Zheng attended the meeting of the leading Party members group to which he belongs.The meeting of the leading Party members group of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, or the top legislature, urged carrying out the education campaign vigorously and studying Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era in a thorough manner, particularly Xi's instructions regarding the system of people's congresses.The meeting of the leading Party members group of the State Council said the campaign launched by the CPC Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at the core is of great significance and called for combining the campaign with the State Council's work in deepening reforms, boosting social and economic development and ensuring social stability.The leading Party members group of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference National Committee, or the top political advisory body, urged fully grasping the spirit of Xi's speech, and actively improving the political advisors' work accordingly.