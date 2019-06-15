China normalizes free legal service for private enterprises

Free access to legal service is available to private enterprises in China as authorities strive to create a more favorable legal environment for their development, said the Ministry of Justice
(MOJ).
The MOJ, as well as All-China Federation of Industry and Commerce, asked justice agencies and bar associations to organize legal groups to provide legal service to enterprises with the help of local industry and commerce associations.
Lawyers provided free legal services to 56,000 private enterprises and offered more than 78,000 suggestions on legal risk control during a two-month pilot project launched by the MOJ since last November.