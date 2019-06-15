Chinese scientists find green way to make diesel fuel, hydrogen

Chinese scientists have developed a method to convert light energy and biomass to diesel fuel and hydrogen.The study by scientists of the Dalian Institute of Chemical Physics of the Chinese Academy of Sciences provides a way to produce clean energy using solar power or artificial light source and sustainable carbon sources present on Earth's surface, according to the researchers.Biomass, including agricultural straw and forest waste, is the largest source of sustainable carbon resources in nature. It is able to replace petrochemical resources to provide abundant derivative products.However, biomass derived from a hydrogen production process may become waste and pollute the environment.Wang Feng, the chief scientist leading the research, developed technologies which can merge the process of hydrogen production and biomass conversion for creating diesel fuels with light energy.The research result was published in the latest issue of the international science journal Nature Energy.