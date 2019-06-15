Delhi safer as crimes against women decline vis-a-vis last year: Police

Delhi, which is often referred to as the "Crime Capital of India", witnessed a decrease of 8 percent in crimes against women during the first five months of the year, as compared to the same period last year, the official data of the Delhi Police has revealed.Against the 897 crimes against women recorded last year, 886 such crime cases were reported this year.Delhi Police spokesperson Madhur Verma was quoted as saying that controlling the crimes against women remained their priority and that there was no rise in such crimes figures till May 31 this year.Heinous crimes such as murder, rape, sexual assault, kidnapping, etc. also witnessed a decline, even as 2,269 such cases were lodged from January till May this year, as compared to 2531 cases last year, according to the police data.Quoting the data, English daily The Times of India reported on Saturday that the number of murders, however, went up from 205 to 211 and the number of snatchings went up from 2,691 (in January-May 2018) to 2812 during this year's five months.The total number of crimes registered under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) since January were 123,767, while the figure stood at 97,701 in the first five months of last year, showed the Delhi Police data.