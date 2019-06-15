Xi calls for regional security structure with Asian features for common security
Chinese President Xi Jinping on Saturday urged Asian countries and their partners to uphold the vision of common, comprehensive, cooperative and sustainable security, and explore a regional security structure with Asian features to realize collective security for Asia.
Xi made the remarks while addressing the fifth summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia held in Tajikistan.