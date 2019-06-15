HOME >>
Chinese president reiterates dialogue, multilateralism in addressing trade issues
Source:Xinhua Published: 2019/6/15 15:13:37
Chinese President Xi Jinping on Saturday called for equal dialogue based on mutual respect and adherence to multilateral trade rules in addressing economic and trade problems.
Relevant sides should never readily resort to protectionism and unilateralism, Xi said at the fifth summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia held in Tajikistan.
