China remains firm on peaceful development, sharing opportunity for win-win int'l cooperation: Xi
Source:Xinhua Published: 2019/6/15 15:55:12
Chinese President Xi Jinping on Saturday pledged to steadfastly pursue a peaceful development path and share development opportunities with all countries through Belt and Road cooperation and more conveniences in market access.
Xi made the remarks while addressing the fifth summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia held in Tajikistan.