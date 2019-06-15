2 killed, 5 missing in boat capsizing in central Indonesia

RELATED ARTICLES: Search for 17 missing crew members persists after boat capsizal in central Indonesia

A boat with dozens of people on board sank in waters off central Indonesia on Saturday, leaving two people dead and five others missing, a rescuer said.KM Motor Nusa Kenari 02 went down in waters off Alor district of East Nusa Tenggara province, said Yusuf Latief, media officer of the national search and rescue office."Tidal waves are to blame for the incident which was indicated by damages at the upper parts of the boat," he told Xinhua via phone.The wreckage of the boat was stranded on the coast, said the official.A total of 54 others survived the incident while search and rescue efforts have been underway, the rescuer said."The survivors rescued themselves by swimming," said Yusuf.