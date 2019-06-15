Industrial Internet platform for SOEs unveiled

The launch ceremony for Industrial Internet Convergence Platfrom for Central SOEs on Saturday in Chengdu, captial of Southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Photo: Courtesy of 2019 International Conference on Industrial Internet)

China launched the Industrial Internet Convergence Platform for Central State-owned Enterprises (SOEs) on Saturday, which will become a key infrastructure system to push for better inter-communication, resource sharing, and co-development of China's SOEs, according to the China Aerospace Science and Industry Corporation (CASIC,) the platform's leading developer.The new platform was unveiled on Saturday at the opening ceremony of the 2019 International Conference on Industrial Internet (ICII) at the Western China International Expo in the city of Chengdu, capital of Southwest China's Sichuan Province.Li Xuemei, the head of industry department of the State-owned CASIC, told the Global Times that the platform is designed to use "Intelligence plus professional skills" to inspire innovation, accelerate the replacement of old growth drivers, and facilitate the country's high quality economic growth.The platform will establish a new development ecosystem for SOEs, to push for industrial convergence across five areas, including "industrial factors, expertise, cross businesses, locations and cross platforms," Li noted.The building of the platform, which started last year, was carried out by 289 Central SOEs including CASIC, China National Petroleum Corporation，State Grid Corporation of China, under the guidance and coordination of State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration of the State Council.CASICloud, a major industrial internet platform in China affiliated to the CASIC and co-organizer of the 2019 ICII, also unveiled its updated website that includes a multilingual international version for its Industrial Intelligent Cloud System (INDICS,) which is consistent with its Chinese language version.More than 20,000 enterprises from 212 countries and regions around the world have registered with the INDICS international site.International users made 5,313 inquiries and completed transactions worth more than $1.2 billion have been made via the platform as of Saturday afternoon.The international version of INDICS is available in seven languages including English, German, Russian, Spanish and French, with branches in multiple countries including Germany."We aim to build a world-level industrial Internet, providing services not only for Chinese firms but also for international enterprises that have needs," Li noted.The INDICS provides secure technical support for enterprises that covers the entire production chain from decision making to assessment of operating efficiency and maintenance scheduling.In Changzhou, East China's Jiangsu Province, a total of 3,757 enterprises that work in fields like aerospace, automobile making and medicine, and their 21,515 pieces of equipment have been connected to the INDICS, Gong Jiewen, CASICloud's Secretary of Committee for Party Discipline Inspection, told the Global Times.For example, as a representative of discrete manufacturing, Shenzhen-listed Guizhou Space Appliance Co, has built a smart industrial manufacturing line using data services provided by NDICS, which raised its production efficiency by 40 percent, reduced poor quality production by 56 percent and reduced the number of management personnel by 25 percent, according to a ICII press release.The 2019 ICII is organized by China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology and State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration of the State Council as well as Sichuan provincial government and ends Sunday.