A victorious night for Chinese fighters in Shanghai

All five Chinese fighters scored victories in their bouts at the ONE Championship: Legendary Quest on Saturday night in Shanghai.In the main card fights, Zhang Chenglong defeated Australia's Tyler Hardcastle via knockout at 1:54 of Round 1 in their ONE Super Series kickboxing bantamweight fight, before Han Zihao beat Andrew Miller of Scotland with a stunning knockout at 2:36 of Round 2 (ONE Super Series, Muay Thai, bantamweight).In preliminary card contests, Chen Lei defeated Indonesia's Anthony Engelen via a unanimous decision in their mixed martial arts (MMA) fight, while Fan Rong overwhelmed Egyptian Sherif Mohamed via TKO at 3:50 of Round 2 (MMA, middleweight). Then Niu Kangkang picked up a hard-fought unanimous decision win over the Philippines' Eric Kelly (MMA, featherweight).In the main event of the night, Thailand's Stamp Fairtex defended her ONE atomweight Muay Thai world title for the first time, defeating Australian Alma Juniku in a unanimous decision.

