First woman president selected for US Naval War College

US Navy Rear Admiral Shoshana Chatfield has been named the new president of the Naval War College, the first woman to hold the post in the institution's history.In a statement making the announcement on Friday, US Secretary of the Navy Richard Spencer called Chatfield "a historic choice" for the Naval War College."Admiral Chatfield will play a pivotal role in leading the War College as it integrates into the new Naval University system we are now establishing to foster a culture of continuous learning in the naval services," Spencer said.Chatfield earned her doctorate in education from the University of San Diego and is a naval aviator who commanded at both the squadron and wing levels.She also served as a Provincial Reconstruction Team Commander in Farah Province, Afghanistan. She is currently serving as Commander, Joint Region Marianas, Guam.The Naval War College, established in 1884, is the staff college for the US Navy at Naval Station Newport in Newport, Rhode Island.