China's research vessel finishes investigation of seamounts in Western Pacific

Photo taken on June 15, 2019 shows Discovery, a remote operated vehicle aboard KEXUE, returning from the sea in western Pacific Ocean. China's research vessel KEXUE (Science) finished its investigation of seamounts in the west of the Pacific Ocean and started to sail back on Saturday evening. KEXUE is scheduled to arrive in Xiamen of China's Fujian Province on June 23. (Photo: Xinhua)
China's research vessel KEXUE (Science) sails at night in western Pacific Ocean on June 15, 2019. China's research vessel KEXUE (Science) finished its investigation of seamounts in the west of the Pacific Ocean and started to sail back on Saturday evening. KEXUE is scheduled to arrive in Xiamen of China's Fujian Province on June 23. (Photo: Xinhua)
Photo taken on June 15, 2019 shows the sponge collected by Discovery, a remote operated vehicle aboard KEXUE, in western Pacific Ocean in a recent dive. (Photo: Xinhua)
Photo taken on June 15, 2019 shows the corals and a starfish collected by Discovery, a remote operated vehicle aboard KEXUE, in western Pacific Ocean in a recent dive. (Photo: Xinhua)