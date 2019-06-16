Low-speed green trains still in operation in SW China

A passenger reads a book aboard the No. 5611 train heading from Neijiang in Southwest China's Sichuan Province to Southwest China's Chongqing along the Chengdu-Chongqing railway, June 14, 2019. Low-speed green trains are still in operation as bullet trains run past new stations throughout China. The old-fashioned No. 5611 and No. 5612 green trains, which commute between Southwest China's Chongqing Municipality and Neijiang in Southwest China's Sichuan Province along the Chengdu-Chongqing railway line, are a low-cost alternative for travellers as well as an attraction for tourists. (Photo: Xinhua)

Old-fashioned fans cool passengers aboard the No. 5611 train heading from Neijiang in Southwest China's Sichuan Province to Southwest China's Chongqing along the Chengdu-Chongqing railway, June 14, 2019. (Photo: Xinhua)

Parents and their child are seen aboard the No. 5611 train heading from Neijiang in Southwest China's Sichuan Province to Southwest China's Chongqing along the Chengdu-Chongqing railway, June 14, 2019. (Photo: Xinhua)

A passenger looks out of the window of train No. 5611 heading from Neijiang in Southwest China's Sichuan Province to Southwest China's Chongqing along the Chengdu-Chongqing railway, June 14, 2019. (Photo: Xinhua)

A passenger views the ticket aboard the No. 5611 train heading from Neijiang in Southwest China's Sichuan Province to Southwest China's Chongqing along the Chengdu-Chongqing railway, June 14, 2019. (Photo: Xinhua)

Passengers are seen at Bolin Railway Station along the Chengdu-Chongqing Railway, June 14, 2019. (Photo: Xinhua)

A train broadcaster works aboard the No. 5611 train heading from Neijiang in Southwest China's Sichuan Province to Southwest China's Chongqing along the Chengdu-Chongqing railway, June 14, 2019. (Photo: Xinhua)

Passengers have a meal aboard the No. 5611 train heading from Neijiang in Southwest China's Sichuan Province to Southwest China's Chongqing along the Chengdu-Chongqing railway, June 14, 2019. (Photo: Xinhua)